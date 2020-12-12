Covid-19: 2,873 patients released in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: The number of Covid infections in a single day is on the decline in Bengal as it consistently registered less than 3,000 in the past few days. On Friday the fresh infections dropped to 2,753 while on Thursday the figure remained at 2,801.



As many as 5,16,505 patients were infected across the state. Around 4,84,258 people have already been released. As many as 2,873 patients were released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours in the state. The number of releases in Covid patients was slightly higher than the infections on Friday as well. The recovery rate reached 93.76 per cent.

The state had so far carried out a total 63,40,171 Covid tests out of which 42,131 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stood at 8.15 on Friday. Kolkata witnessed 679 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours whereas North 24-Parganas registered 664 Covid cases. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata reached 1,14,912. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,08,428. North 24-Parganas saw 15 deaths in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths in Kolkata over the past 24 hours stood at 13.

Around 50 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll so far in the state reached 8,966. South 24-Parganas registered 148 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas had gone up to 33,964. Howrah witnessed a total of 32,842 Covid cases, out of which 155 were affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly witnessed 143 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 26,673. Darjeeling registered 84 new cases and the total tally had gone up to 16,577. Nadia witnessed 112 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally had gone up to 19,868.

The state government has so far set up 96 testing centres and 102 dedicated Covid hospitals. The health department has so far introduced 13,588 earmarked Covid beds and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 22.71 per cent. As many as 1,279 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. Total number of people currently in home quarantine is 85,330. Around 10,21,895 people were released from home quarantine.