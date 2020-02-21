Covering must for upcoming buildings, decides NKDA

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has decided that all buildings that are coming up would have to be covered with wraparound cloth or similar material, so that no debris or construction material falls outside the boundary of the site.



This was decided at a high-level meeting held at NKDA on Thursday. Debashis Sen, chairman of NKDA, Animesh Bhatacharya, CEO, NKDA, Sukrit Chatterjee, chief architect and Pradip Ray, chief engineer, were present along with the architects whose projects are coming up at New Town.

It was decided that no diesel engines or generators used for piling etc would be operated between 8 pm to 6 am and even then, low noise alternative machines should be preferred.

Attempts would be made to enlist/empanel contractors/agencies responsible for construction and put on the website of NKDA with a user feedback mechanism to encourage good and green construction practices.

Harmful effluents from piling rigs would not be allowed to flow into sewerage/drain lines, to prevent choking. No construction material will be piled on blacktop portion of roads. No water accumulation will be allowed to prevent mosquito breeding even during curing period of concrete by using BTI sprays. Contact details of the architect and the builder would be displayed at the construction site.

Moreover, the architects would have to submit a "construction plan" while submitting building plans to NKDA for sanction.