Courtesy call: Mamata meets Governor Dhankhar

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan as a courtesy call.



Banerjee went to the Raj Bhavan directly from Nabanna at around 5 pm and her meeting with the Governor continued for around 45 minutes.

In a tweet after the meeting, Dhankhar stated: "Myself and Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar greeted Hon'ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial when she visited Raj Bhawan today."

According to the sources in the state Secretariat, it was only a courtesy meeting as the Chief Minister wanted to exchange New Year greetings with the Governor.

The meeting comes politically significant when the state government is going to pass a resolution against the three farm laws in a special session of the state Assembly that is going to be held soon.

The Chief Minister had said on Monday: "The state Assembly is going to be held for two to three days. A resolution will be passed against the three farm laws that have taken away all rights from farmers and pushed the entire agro-based trade in the hand of monopolists. I am hopeful that members of all political parties will support the resolution apart from that of the BJP."

Banerjee had been protesting against the farm laws since the Bills were introduced stating that it will take away all the rights of farmers by pushing the country's entire agrarian society in the hands of monopolists.

The Chief Minister went to the Raj Bhavan after holding a series of meetings, including one with top entrepreneurs and members from different Chambers of Commerce and industries at Nabanna Sabhaghar.