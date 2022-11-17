Court rejects BJP state prez's petition against Abhishek

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee demanded the arrest of BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, whose flat's deed was recovered from the residence of Prasanna Roy, one of the SSC scam accused.



"As the deed of his flat was found in the residence of an accused, Ghosh should be arrested and interrogated in custody," Banerjee said.In another development, the Bankshall Court on Wednesday rejected the appeal of state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar requesting to conduct an inquiry against Abhishek Banerjee. The BJP leaders and workers had carried out vandalism during the Nabanna march held on September 13. The saffron party workers had beaten up a senior police officer Debjit Chattopadhyay, an Assistant Commissioner at Burrabazar. He broke his left arm and was admitted to the SSKM hospital. On September 15, Abhishek Banerjee went to SSKM Hospital to see him. While talking to the press after meeting Chattopadhyay, Banerjee had appreciated the patience of the city police and said had he been in their position, he could have opened fire.

BJP alleged that this statement had incited Trinamool workers and demanded an inquiry by Jorasanko police. Jorasanko police station in a report gave a clean chit to Banerjee. Challenging the report Majumdar went to the Bankshall Court. The Court observed that he should have lodged the complaint with the Bhowanipore police station under whose jurisdiction SSKM Hospital is situated. The Magistrate rejected the appeal.

Refuting the allegation made by Banerjee, Dilip Ghosh said a CBI inquiry should be conducted into the matter. He said he had purchased a flat in the housing complex where Roy used to live and for the electrical connection he had given a photocopy of the deed to him as Roy is a member of the residents' cooperative. Trinamool leaders refused to buy this logic and said Ghosh could have submitted a copy of the deed to WBSEDCL instead of going via a middleman. They said the ED was trying to shield Ghosh because of the BJP.

The TMC MP also wondered if BJP leaders would apologise on behalf of Suvendu Adhikari for his "derogatory" comment against state minister Birbaha Hansda.

Terming the BJP an "anti-tribal" party, the TMC national general secretary sought to know if BJP chief JP Nadda or Prime Minister Narendra Modi could "walk the talk" like Mamata Banerjee did when she condemned

Akhil Giri for his remark made against president Droupadi Murmu and apologised to her on behalf of the party.