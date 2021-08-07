Court gives nod to ED to quiz vax scam accused

kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been granted permission by the court to interrogate the accused persons, including imposter Debanjan Deb, in the fake vaccination case. Among the nine arrested persons, four are in judicial custody and the other five are still in police remand in connection with other cases.



The ED had appealed before the Special ED Court in Bankshall court seeking permission to interrogate the accused persons in judicial custody. Based on the appeal, the court had sought a report from the Superintendent of Presidency Correctional Home about the status of the accused.

After the report from the correctional home came to the court, the permission was granted. As of now, ED officers can interrogate the four accused lodged in Presidency Correctional Home. To interrogate the other five accused persons, ED officers will have to wait till they are remanded in judicial custody.