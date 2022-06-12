Course to educate people on climate change starts
Kolkata: The West Bengal State University and Scottish Church College have joined hands with an organisation that works in wildlife and biodiversity conservation for a certificate course to educate people on the climate change emergency and promote the need to conserve biodiversity and protect wildlife.
The title of the course is Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation in Changing Climates. These organisations have collaborated to provide education on the subject and provide ways in which one can contribute to saving the environment.
The course began its second season on May 13. It is delivered to students, teachers, professionals, government officials, amongst others.
The first season of the course was conducted in the latter half of 2019 with 45 participants out of the 100 applicants.
