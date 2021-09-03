Coupons given at doorsteps for vaccination

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district administration has started distributing Covid vaccine coupons to the beneficiaries at their residences from Thursday in order to avoid unwarranted gathering and community infection at the vaccination centres.



According to an administrative official, the health workers, ASHA workers and ICDS employees have been engaged in distributing the coupons.

"Both the recipients of the first dose and second dose will get the coupons from the ASHA, ICDS and health workers. White coupons have been fixed for the first dose recipients and the pink ones have been chosen for the second dose recipients," said an official .

"The recipients need not come to the vaccine centres to collect their coupons for the jabs. They will get it at homes," explained the official, also adding the recipients will know from the coupons about their centres and other necessary details.

Sources said this new system is being developed as part of a strategy to crack down on touts who have been active at the vaccination centres of different parts of the district and fleecing beneficiaries with promise of ensuring a jab at the centres. "The new system has been effective in keeping touts at bay. People used to gather before the centres to get their coupons and then jab accordingly following a huge demand for vaccination. The touts, taking advantage of their desperation, used to be involved in malpractice outside the camps," said a source.