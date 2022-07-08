Couplings of 2 bogies of local train get detached
KOLKATA: Couplings of two bogies of the Howrah-bound Uluberia local train got detached on Thursday. A major accident was diverted as the train was running at a low speed.
The incident occurred at the entrance of the Abada station at 8:08 am. The couplings of two bogies of the 36104 Howrah-Uluberia local got detached. Soon after that the train came to a halt with a jolt leading to panic amidst commuters.
The railway authorities immediately intervened and all passengers were rescued to safety.
They are investigating the cause of the accident. Due to this incident, train movement along the line was disrupted and a special train was sent from Howrah to bring the passengers of the other train.
The passengers reportedly said that this has become a repeated problem due to negligence by the South-Eastern Railway.
The senior officials said that engineers are investigating the cause of such an occurrence.
