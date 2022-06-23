Couple informs cops, later commits suicide
kolkata: A youth and his live in partner have committed suicide on Wednesday morning after informing the police through an email.
Though police reached the spot within a few minutes of receiving the email, they found the duo dead.
According to sources, around 9 am on Wednesday an email was received at the official email id of Bansdroni police station where the youth identified as Hrishikesh Pal (28) and his live in partner Riya Sarkar (30) living in an apartment of Bramhapur area mentioned that they are committing suicide and requested police not to investigate further as there is no mystery behind their decision. Within a few minutes police rushed to the flat where Pal and Sarkar were living but found the main locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks on the door, none responded.
Meanwhile cops got in touch with the owner of the flat who handed over a duplicate key following which police entered the flat and found the duo lying on the floor and an empty strip of some sort of medicine lying next to them. They were rushed to M R Bangur hospital where they were declared brought dead.
Sources informed that Pal had a distributorship of medicines and Sarkar used to work in a beauty parlour. Around two years ago Pal met with an accident and since then he was unable to continue his business. It is suspected that they were going through financial difficulties which led to the tragic incident.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
After offering to resign, Uddhav moves out of official residence22 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades22 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
12 more die; Brahmaputra, and Barak continue to rise22 Jun 2022 7:26 PM GMT
CUET-UG will be conducted from July 15 to August 1022 Jun 2022 7:25 PM GMT
CBI books DHFL in 'biggest' banking fraud of Rs 34,615 crore; 17 banks ...22 Jun 2022 7:21 PM GMT