Couple hit for protesting against liquor consumption in public

KOLKATA: A couple was allegedly assaulted and threatened by their neighbour and his associates for reportedly protesting against shouting in an inebriated state in Patuli late on Saturday night.

A complaint was lodged at the Patuli police station against the accused neighbour Subrata Das who was detained for interrogation. According to Bishal Chakraborty and his wife Sudipta Chakraborty, Das and a few other persons were allegedly consuming liquor and shouting in front of Bishal and Sudipta's house. Bishal claimed that when he asked Das and others not to shout, they became furious and threw brick bats targeting the window.

As a result the window pane shattered. When Bishal came out of his home and protested, he was allegedly assaulted. Later the couple lodged a complaint at the Patuli police station against Das and his two associates. However the accused person has denied the allegations.