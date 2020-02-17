Couple held for allegedly raping & torturing woman

Kolkata: A couple has been arrested for allegedly raping and torturing a woman sexually in Patuli.



According to sources, the victim, a resident of Baghajatin area was going through financial crunch. To run her family she was in need of a job. The woman often used to go to a ashram in Baghajatin area where she met with another woman. The victim requested her to arrange for a job as she needed it very urgently. Hearing her problems, the woman she met her at the ashram told her that a woman identified as Ranita Mondal who lives at her house as tenant works in a bag manufacturing factory somewhere in Beliaghata and could help the victim in this regard.

Few days after this conversation, the victim met Ranita who later arranged a job for her at the same factory where she works.

After joining the work, the victim on the afternoon of February 9, went to Ranita's house to express her gratitude. When she went there she saw Ranita's husband Bishnupada was also there. While talking, Bishnupada allegedly caught her and raped her. It was also allegedly that Ranita helped Bishnupada to physically abuse the victim.

Before letting her go, the accused couple allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she tells anyone. Due to fear the victim, primarily, did not said anything to anyone.

But on Sunday she informed about the whole incident to her sister-in-law who later took her to Patuli police station. Late on Sunday night the victim lodged a complaint against Ranita and Bishnupada following which they were arrested on charges of rape, abettor present when offence is committed and criminal intimidation. Medical examination of the victim has been done.