Couple falls from bridge at a height of 30ft after bike hits guard wall, dies

kolkata A couple was killed in a road accident after their motorcycle collided with the guard wall of Salap Bridge in Howrah and they fell on the service road late on Saturday night. The height of the service road from the bridge is approximately 30 feet.



The deceased couple identified as Prasenjit Singha and his wife Tanusree Singha were returning home to the Salap area from Ichapur when the accident took place.

According to sources, on Saturday Prasenjit and Tanusree went to the Ichapur Majherpara area to attend a puja riding a motorcycle.

Around 12 am they were returning home. While moving through the Salap Bridge, Prasenjit somehow lost control and the motorcycle collided with the guard wall.

As Prasenjit was riding at a high speed, he along with his wife Tanusree fell from the Salap Bridge on the service below it. The height of the service road from the bridge is approximately 30 feet.

A few passerby noticed the accident and informed police. Cops from Domjur police station went to the spot and rushed the duo to a local hospital where they were declared brought dead. Cops suspect that Prasenjit might have been riding the motorcycle in a drunk condition.