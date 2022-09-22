Country's history being distorted for vested political interests: CM

KOLKATA: Inaugurating the Alipore Museum on Wednesday afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said attempts were being made to distort history for vested political interests so that the younger generation remains ignorant about the country's glorious past and its freedom struggle.



Without taking names, Banerjee also questioned why attempts were being made to compel people in the country to change their thought processes.

"We are being asked to think in a new manner. Why are attempts being made to change our thought process? Why is the Mission Change being undertaken? We are, therefore, trying to restore history," she said, adding that it was the need of the hour to preserve the country's history, geography and heritage.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded a World Heritage Site tag for the museum. "We want Alipore museum to get recognized as a World Heritage Site - Smt @MamataOfficial. We pay our special tribute to all the women freedom fighters who played an integral role in the freedom struggle. Saluting all freedom fighters on this day!" a tweet from the party's official handle read.

"Our efforts to make Alipore Museum a World Heritage Site shall continue! With great pride, we will always preserve the glory of our freedom fighters & let no force make an attempt to erase it," the party further tweeted.

The Chief Minister also remarked that files related to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were being preserved at the state Assembly. She also maintained that such documents, including files related to the freedom struggle, were being digitised.

Banerjee further added that a leader is one who can rise above all narrowness and lead the country.

"Our religions may be different, but for a neta (leader), there should not be any difference on the basis of people's caste, creed and religion. A leader should take all his subjects along," she said.

Banerjee said on the 75th year of Independence, the museum at Alipore Jail is dedicated to the countless freedom fighters who have laid down their lives to secure the country's freedom from British rule.

"We should humbly pay respect to those who had sacrificed their lives to free India from the clutches of the British," she added after inaugurating the museum.

The cells (in the premises of the correctional home), where the revolutionaries were once kept, have been preserved along with the place where they were hanged. "Our aim will be to project the museum as a world heritage site," Banerjee stated.

Recalling her younger days, Banerjee said famous singer Mintu Dasgupta had made a choir where she used to play the harmonium and later was included as a singer in the team. "We used to listen to patriotic songs sung by Sabitabrata Dutta and Mintu Dasgupta and still remember the tunes and words of those songs."

"Women revolutionaries like Matangani Hazra, Pritilata Waddedar, Kalpana Dutta and Bina Das among others will always be respected and remembered," she remarked. A coffee shop and a restaurant have been set up for visitors, she added.

Built in 1906, the correctional home stands on 15.5 acres. Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, was kept as a prisoner in jail for some time. Four revolutionaries, who later became Mayors of Calcutta (now Kolkata), had also been kept there as prisoners. CR Das, JM Sengupta, Subhas Chandra Bose and Dr BC Roy had served jail terms at the correctional home. Dr Roy deliberately took up rigorous imprisonment so that he could treat the prisoners who fell sick.

Five out of 35 buildings have been restored. The place, where prisoners used to weave 'khadi' cloth with the help of 'charkha,' has also been revamped.

Dinesh Gupta, arrested in connection with the killing of Simpson at the Writers' Building in 1930, was hanged at the Alipore Central Jail in July 1931. More than 50 revolutionaries were hanged at the Alipore Central jail.

The landscaping has been done inside the correctional home. A light and sound show similar to that of the Cellular Jail in Andaman has been proposed. Photographs of the revolutionaries have also been put up. There will be another room dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi.

Noted historian Professor Sugata Bose had helped the state government select the photographs. Painters Shuvaprasanna and Jogen Chowdhury along with 10 other artists have painted on the freedom theme. Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) had been entrusted with the restoration work.