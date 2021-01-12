Country staring at food crisis because of BJP's 'adamant' approach towards farm laws: CM

Kolkata: Stating that the country is staring at a food crisis because of the "adamant" approach of the BJP to the continued agitation by farmers for withdrawal of the three new farm laws and recollecting the inspirational slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday once again demand that the Centre repeal the "anti-farmers' Acts" immediately.



"The country is staring at a food crisis. If the BJP continues to remain adamant on the farm laws, there will be a food shortage in our country. The farmers are assets of our country and we should not do anything that goes against their interest," she said.

Banerjee — who has been vocal against the three contentious farm Bills since they were introduced — termed farmers as "the heroes of our nation" in a tweet on the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister. She stated: "Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former prime minister, on his death anniversary. He gave us the inspirational slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. We are proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of our nation. The Centre MUST repeal the anti-farmer Acts NOW!" India's second Prime Minister had given the slogan – "Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan" in a gathering in 1965 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to inspire both soldiers and farmers. After 55 long years, the slogan raised by Banerjee once again gains significance as thousands of farmers are agitating at Delhi's borders for more than a month demanding repealing of the farm laws. Banerjee and her party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), had been constantly protesting against the laws stating that it "will adversely affect the farmers' interest and would turn them to slaves".

Bengal is going to bring a resolution in the state Assembly scheduled to be held on January 27 and 28 against the farm laws. Trinamool Congress MPs met the farmers at Singhu border several times and Banerjee interacted with them over phone extending her support in their fight against the Centre.

The Mamata Banerjee government has ensured three times increase in the average income of farmers in the state and played a pivotal role in giving back land to farmers at Singur that was "forcefully acquired" by the erstwhile Left Front government for Tata's small car factory. At the same time, the state government is ensuring financial support of Rs 5,000 to each farmer every year under the Krishak Bandhu scheme. So far, 54 lakh farmers have got enrolled in the scheme and a move has been taken to extend the same to all 72 lakh farmers by allowing enrollment against self-declaration.