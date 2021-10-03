Counting of votes, including Bhabanipur, to be held today

Kolkata: The counting of votes of the bypolls that were held on September 30, including the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency — which has about 20,6522 electors — will be held on Sunday.



Counting of votes of the Bhabanipur Assembly seat — which reported a voting percentage of 57.09 per cent — will be held at Sakhawat Memorial School with three-tier security arrangements. Jawans of 24 Central Forces will be deployed at the counting premises. There will be about 21 rounds of counting which will start from 8 am.

Section 144 will be imposed within 200 metres of the counting centre. Those entitled to enter the counting centre will have to be fully vaccinated and will have to furnish the certificate for entering the counting hall.

State police will be deployed in the first tier, the second tier will have state police and Central Forces, while the third tier will only have jawans of the Central Forces. There will be CCTV surveillance right from the second tier.

Only white paper and pen will be allowed inside the centre. Mobile phones will be allowed only for Returning Officers and Observers.

Senior officials of the Chief Electoral Officer's office visited the counting venue and took stock of the arrangements on Saturday.

Bhabanipur witnessed a voting percentage of 57.09 on September 30. Counting will also be held for Samserganj and Jangipur seats of Murshidabad that had 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent voting respectively.

The by-elections to four Assembly seats — Khardah, Shantipur, Dinhata and Gosaba are slated to be held on October 30.