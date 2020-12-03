Counters set to increase at all 'Duare Sarkar' camps

Kolkata: All district authorities and concerned officers have been directed to increase the number of counters for Swasthya Sathi scheme at the camps under Duare Sarkar initiative with about 3.35 lakh people approaching for the health



scheme at all the camps across the state in the first two days of the programme.

More than 5 lakh people visited the camps to get the benefit of 11 schemes in the first two days. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay held a review meeting on Wednesday through video conference with officials from all the concerned departments and 23 districts findinging out ways and means to further expedite the distribution of all 11 schemes under Duare Sarkar programme.

Till 6.30 pm on the second day of Duare Sarkar programme, as many as 2.76 lakh people visited the camps across the state with demand for 3.07 services. Out of them, 1.97 lakh people approached for the Swasthya Sathi scheme, 32,489 people applied for Khadya Sathi and 24,893 people visited the camps to get the benefits of MGNREGS.

Sources said all officers have also been directed to ensure setting up of separate counters for enquiry, form distribution and online registration for Sasthya Sathi scheme.

At the same time there has to be a separate earmarked area in every camp where people can fill up application forms with the assistance of a state government official.

It has also been stated that the date of delivery of service has to be intimated to all applicants and there is no option to redirect any applicant to Gram Panchayats or municipality office to get the benefits of the scheme. Officials of the Land

and Land Reforms department have been urged to focus on giving online mutation facility at the camps itself by keeping the issue of mutation fee waiver in mind.

Around 1,200 Caste Certificates were issued on the spot in Duare Sarkar today compared to 600 yesterday.