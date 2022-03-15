Councillors' deaths: CM orders CID probe, one arrested

kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been ordered to investigate the killings of two councillors on Sunday in Panihati and Jhalda.



On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted a meeting with the senior administrative officials, including the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary along with the senior police officials, including Director General of Police at Nabanna over the murder of two councillors. During the meeting, Banerjee instructed the CID to take over the investigations of both the cases and arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, police late on Sunday night arrested the shooter of Panihati councillor Anupam Dutta murder case. Dutta had defeated the BJP candidate Koushik Chatterjee in the municipal general election that had taken place on February 27. While Dutta had secured 3207 votes, Chatterjee got only 1117 vote The accused man, identified as Sambhu Pandit alias Amit of Nadia, had taken shelter in a nearby bush and had planned to flee after the area got deserted. Pandit had also changed his shirt so that nobody identifies him. But, while looking for the accused a few locals saw movement behind the bush. When they went close, they found the blue t-shirt and became sure that the accused was hiding there. Later, cops were also informed. To compel Pandit to come out, local people set fire to the bush.

He was produced at the ACJM Court Barrackpore and was remanded to police custody for 10 days. So far, cops came to know that Pandit was hired by someone to kill Dutta.

In the case of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder in Jhalda of Purulia, his elder brother Naren Kandu had been detained by the police on Monday. Sources informed that Tapan had defeated his nephew in the municipal general elections. Cops are interrogating him.