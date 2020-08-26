Councillor tests Covid positive

Kolkata: An Inspector of Kolkata Police and a Councillor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been tested Covid positive on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Inspector who is Officer in Charge (OC) of a police station in the South East Division was feeling some symptoms of Covid since the past few days. On Sunday his swab sample was collected for testing and on Monday he was tested Covid positive. Till date more than two thousand Kolkata Police personnel have been tested Covid positive.

This apart a Councillor in Salt Lake has been tested Covid positive on Tuesday. As his symptoms are mild, the Councillor is staying in home isolation.

Till Tuesday 3,638 persons have been tested Covid positive and 2577 people have been cured in BMC area. Also 47 of them have died.