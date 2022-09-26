Councillor of KMC ward 4 passes away, CM mourns

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress councillor of ward 4 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation(KMC), Goutam Halder, died on Sunday morning.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned his demise and expressed condolences for his family members and friends.

Halder, who has been a councillor of KMC since 2015 was suffering from liver cancer.

Halder was admitted at a private hospital in south Kolkata after his condition worsened a few days back.

He had won by a convincing margin in the last civic body elections .

Mayor Firhad Hakim visited Halder's residence and paid his tribute by placing the party flag and flower wreath on his body.

He assured support to the family members of Halder. Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh also paid his tribute to Halder.