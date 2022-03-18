Councillor murder: Cops circulate sketch of absconder

KOLKATA: Purulia District Police has published a sketch of the accused person, who shot the Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality ward 2 Tapan Kandu.



Police have also announced a reward for the person, who will provide information leading to the arrest of the absconder.According to S. Selvamurugan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Purulia, they are working jointly with the CID to nab the sharp shooter. Though police had arrested Tapan's nephew Dipak, they found no clue about the shooter. Later, based on the statements of a few eye witnesses, a portrait parle expert of CID made a sketch. Cops suspect that the shooter was hired from some other state. Cops have also come to know that a betting had taken place about who will win in the municipal election.