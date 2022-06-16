Council tweaks review rules; students can now seek scrutiny of all subjects

Kolkata: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has come up with new rules in the re-evaluation system of higher secondary results by which all candidates can apply for review or scrutiny of all subjects. Earlier one candidate could apply for review for at most two subjects.



The decision has been taken by the WBCHSE after many higher secondary students who have failed the examination raised questions on evaluation of the papers. Agitations were organized at various places by the failed candidates. In the face of allegations, the WBCHSE informed that there is nothing wrong in the evaluation of the failed candidates. The new rules allow the candidates to ask for re-evaluation in all the subjects.

This year, about 82,000 students failed in the high secondary. After the results came out, protests broke out in different areas across the state. Following the agitation, the board has announced that all the students can apply for scrutiny of all the papers.

According to sources, such a decision has been taken in the interest of the students and transparency. Chiranjib Bhattacharya, President of the WBCHSE, said, "Unsuccessful students were around 11.56 percent which is anything around 80,000. Although this time the result is relatively good. There are 272 people at the top. If you take the test, someone will fail. There's nothing we can do about it. There was no test last year. Everyone passed. There will be a pass-fail system in the examination system. If there is a complaint, I am opening the post publication scrutiny, review. I'll look at it. If you're in a position to pass, you'll definitely do it."

Candidates can apply for review and scrutiny from June 20. Applications will be accepted until July 5. One has to apply online only.