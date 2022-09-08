Council notifies change in format of question paper of 2023 HS exam

kolkata: The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has informed the students, teachers, examiners, amongst others of a change in the format of question paper for 2023.



Instead of two separate sections Part A and Part B, there will only be one question paper for the Higher Secondary Examination.

They have also notified that only one answer sheet will be provided for writing the examination. The students will not be allowed to write answers on the question paper.

Earlier the question paper used to be divided into two parts and there were separate question papers given out for each part. The answers to each part also had to be written on separate answer sheets.

The Part B used to be distributed in a question-cum-answer booklet format and consisted of multiple choice questions.

Answers were written on the question paper. At the end of the examination, students were supposed to tie the answer sheet and booklet together before submission.

The new guideline suggests that the question paper for Higher Secondary examination will not look similar to the Class XI question and answer sheet.

In a separate notification, the council published the annual working plan for 2022-2023 sessions.

According to the notice, the examination for HS is scheduled to take place between March 14 and March 27.

The results for Higher Secondary 2023 examination is scheduled to be published by June 10, 2023.

The online submission of Post Publication Scrutiny and Post Publication Review by the candidates or institutions can be done within 15 days from the date of publication of

the result.