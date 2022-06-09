Council mulls holding HS exam at non-home centres

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is contemplating to return to the conventional pattern of holding examinations in away centres from next year. Examinees had sat for the examination this year at home centres (own schools) as certain Covid protocols are to be followed in making seating arrangements for the candidates and for that, more school buildings are required compared to other years.



Meanwhile, the Council notified on Wednesday that the students can view their results through web portals from 12 noon on Friday after the announcement of results. Earlier it was declared that results could be accessed from 11.30 am

"Our expenditure increased substantially mainly due to logistics issue this year. We usually have 2300 centres where two to three school students are clubbed in a single venue . But this year for adhering to COVID protocols we were compelled to increase centres over 6700," WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

According to sources, the Council had to deploy not only additional manpower, but extra vehicles for distribution of question paper, answer scripts, and similar exercises. The expenditure had doubled because of conduct of examination at home centres. "The results of this year's higher examination will be declared on Friday, following which we will be holding a meeting with the Education department as well as stakeholders to take a call on shifting to away centres, which is the customary in case of higher secondary," a senior WBCHSE official said.

An estimated 7.45 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 12 examinations that began on April 2 and ended on April 27.