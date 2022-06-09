Council mulls holding HS exam at non-home centres
Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is contemplating to return to the conventional pattern of holding examinations in away centres from next year. Examinees had sat for the examination this year at home centres (own schools) as certain Covid protocols are to be followed in making seating arrangements for the candidates and for that, more school buildings are required compared to other years.
Meanwhile, the Council notified on Wednesday that the students can view their results through web portals from 12 noon on Friday after the announcement of results. Earlier it was declared that results could be accessed from 11.30 am
"Our expenditure increased substantially mainly due to logistics issue this year. We usually have 2300 centres where two to three school students are clubbed in a single venue . But this year for adhering to COVID protocols we were compelled to increase centres over 6700," WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.
According to sources, the Council had to deploy not only additional manpower, but extra vehicles for distribution of question paper, answer scripts, and similar exercises. The expenditure had doubled because of conduct of examination at home centres. "The results of this year's higher examination will be declared on Friday, following which we will be holding a meeting with the Education department as well as stakeholders to take a call on shifting to away centres, which is the customary in case of higher secondary," a senior WBCHSE official said.
An estimated 7.45 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 12 examinations that began on April 2 and ended on April 27.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CM announces 15% interim wage increase for tea garden workers8 Jun 2022 7:56 PM GMT
CM inaugurates aircraft museum at New Town8 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Fire breaks out at Howrah paint factory; 22 injured, 5 critical8 Jun 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Tax system overhaul: KMC proposes to cut down occupancy charge for...8 Jun 2022 7:52 PM GMT
Trinamool: BJP has again disrespected Bengal & its legends8 Jun 2022 7:52 PM GMT