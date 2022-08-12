Council comes up with spl modules for 2023 HS, Madhyamik examinees

kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has taken a significant stride in addressing the foundation learning gap of the candidates who are slated to appear for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in the year 2023.



"When the COVID pandemic had struck in March 2020, students who will be appearing for Madhyamik next year, were in class VII, while those who will be appearing for HS were in class IX. Due to the closure of schools for almost two years, there has been a foundational learning gap among these students. The WBCHSE in association with the state Education department and the expert committee at the state-level has come up with some accelerated learning module to address this gap to a certain extent. The modules in the form of short videos have been uploaded in the Banglar Siksha portal," Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE said.

According to sources in the Council, the experiments inside the laboratories which the students could not do because of their forced absence from schools have been emphasised in such modules. "We are also trying to come up with some interactive videos for further bridging of this foundation gap,"Bhattacharjee added. The state government had distributed a small booklet in the form of bridge material to all students from class VI to X at the beginning of this year, when schools had reopened to address the learning gap that was created due to closure of educational institutions.

The bridge material was prepared by the Syllabus Restructure Committee of the state government.