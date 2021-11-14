Cost of Metro smart cards increased to Rs 120 from today

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway commuters buying new smart cards will have to shell out more money. The amount for buying a new Kolkata smart card has been increased to rupees 120 instead of rupees 100.

According to official sources, the new rate will be implemented from Sunday, November 14, 2021. At present, tokens are not being used in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Only Smart Card holders are permitted to travel in the Metro. The amount for buying a new smart card has been increased to rupees 120 instead of rupees 100. At Present, of the total Rs 100, Rs 60 was the security deposit amount.

After the hike, the security deposit amount will also be increased to Rs 80.