Cost of cooking gas hiked by Rs 50

Kolkata: People will feel the pinch in their pockets as the cost of cooking gas (subsidised gas used by households) was increased by Rs 50 by the Centre on Tuesday.



"On December 1 night, the cost of 14.2 kg LPG cooking gas (subsidised gas used by households) was increased by the Central government. Earlier, the cost of 14.2 kg was Rs 620.50. Now, the price has shot up to Rs 670.50," said Sanjay Agarwal, zonal secretary, All India HP Gas Dealers Association.

This is the highest price increase of LPG cooking gas this year. In February, the price of gas was increased by Rs 149. In June, it was hiked by Rs 32 and again by Rs 4.50 in July.

Agarwal pointed out that there is also a price hike of Rs 55 in the commercial LPG gas (non subsidised gas used by restaurants and caterers). Earlier, the cost of 14.2 kg was Rs 1,296 that has now become Rs 1,351.

After the price revision, the price of the commercial cylinder is Rs 1,296 in Delhi. In Mumbai and Chennai, a commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1,244, and Rs 1,410.50, respectively.