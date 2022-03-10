Cost of CBNAAT Covid test slashed to Rs 2,200; price of TRUENAT reduced to Rs 1,000

kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday issued advisory lowering the cost of CBNAAT Covid test to Rs 2,200 from earlier Rs 2,400 while the cost of TRUENAT has been dropped to Rs 1000 from what it stood at Rs 1,200.



Single-day Covid infected cases in Bengal slightly went up on Wednesday as the number of daily cases registered at 114 whereas on Tuesday the figure stood at 68 fresh Covid cases with one death due to Covid in the state.

On Monday, Bengal saw the lowest daily Covid infected cases ever since the Covid pandemic broke out. Around 50 new cases were detected on Monday while on Sunday the daily cases stood at 90.

One Covid death was reported in Bengal on Wednesday. The figure stood at the same on Tuesday. No Covid death was reported in the state on Monday. Daily fatality was registered at 2 on Sunday. State witnessed zero fatalities on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday last week.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.87 per cent on Wednesday. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Wednesday. The figure remained the same on Tuesday as well.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 23,036 on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 2,44,11,018 sample tests till Wednesday. Around 21,182 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 20 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Wednesday registered the positivity rate at 0.49 per cent from what stood at 0.32 per cent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 0.35 percent on Monday and 0.44 percent on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.52 per cent on Friday and 0.54 per cent on Thursday. Around 102 patients have been released from various hospitals on Wednesday after their recovery.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,16,094 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,93,352 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. Around 1,441 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Wednesday while 117 patients are in hospitals. Around 2 patients are in Safe Homes.Bengal has so far administered over 13 crore vaccinations till Wednesday.