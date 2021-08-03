Cossipore: About 150 traders get 2nd jab

KOLKATA: About 150 odd traders associated with Cossipore BB market heaved a sigh of relief with Kolkata Municipal Corporation administering their second Covaxin dose after a gap of 41 days.



The vaccination on wheels drive was held at a place close to the market at the border of ward 1 and ward 6 of the civic body.

The traders who come under the umbrella of Federation of Traders' Organisation of West Bengal had taken their first dose through KMC's vaccination on wheels initiative on June 22. About 223 traders took their first dose .

Considering the fact that their second dose will be due in another 28-42 days, the Federation on June 27 wrote to KMC's Chief Manager (Market) regarding their second dose vaccination in the same manner.

However, they were informed that KMC has no plans to offer second dose in the same procedure.

The situation was further aggravated when there was no supply of Covaxin from the Centre.

"The only Covaxin centre of KMC under Borough I is its health centre at Duttabagan which is quite far from this place.The matter was taken up at the appropriate level and considering the difficulty , vaccination on wheels by KMC was held on Monday," said Suvendu Ghosh, state secretariat member of the Federation said.