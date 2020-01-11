Correctional administrative department all set to begin computer course for inmates

Kolkata: State Correctional administrative department is set to start a computer course for the inmates of the President Central Correctional Home.



"We didn't imagine that jail will be a place for enjoyment and learning computer. We did not think a winter carnival will be organised for the inmates that will become world famous," said Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim after inaugurating the Winter Carnival of Inmates 2020, along with state Correctional Administration minister Ujjal Biswas, Danseuse Alokananda Roy and Director General of state Correctional Services Arun Kumar Gupta.

"The duration of the computer course is of three months. The course will start from Monday. A total of 25 inmates have enrolled for the computer course. There are 12 computers being bought for the computer training. We have roped in professors from Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAUKAT). They will give the computer training," said Gupta.

It might be mentioned that the carnival will mainly showcase the handmade products made by inmates.

However, the public can come and buy the handmade goods and eatables. Various cultural programmes are also planned for the two-day event.

"We have tried this so that inmates of all the correctional homes of the state can come here and sell the products they have made. Also, the common people will get to see how the inmates are leading their lives inside the jail," said Biswas.

"We are currently working in two correctional homes (Dum Dum Central Correctional Home and Presidency Central Correctional Home). We train them (inmates) over a period of time to make quality jute products in collaboration with National Jute Board. They make bags, slippers and other jute products against which we give them a part of the profit so that they can send home," said Vedika Jaiswal, administration and project manager of Rakshak Foundation.

