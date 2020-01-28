Coronavirus scare leaves China Town deserted on Chinese New Year

Kolkata: China Town wore a deserted look on Chinese New Year, as many residents in Tangra area did not invite their family from abroad to celebrate, following the Coronavirus outbreak.



The 15-day festival that celebrates the beginning of the lunar calendar across Asia, started on Saturday, January 25. It is celebrated during the second new moon after the winter solstice, usually between January 21 and February 20 on the Gregorian calendar.

"Chinese new year celebration continues for two weeks days. By this time of the year, there used to be a huge rush of customers at our restaurant. This year, the scenario is different. Not only Chinese but people from other castes and creed celebrate and participate at the dragon dance and other cultural events during the Chinese New Year. This year, there is hardly any rush of people and the number of customers has reduced by 50 per cent," said Abhinabo Biswas of Kim Ling Restaurant situated at China Town.

He pointed out that the reason for the reduction of customers at restaurants is that even those who have migrated abroad did not return to the city to celebrate Chinese new year with their families in China Town.

"The number of customers coming to our restaurant started reducing from December 2019. January 28, usually considered as peak time for the restaurant business in China Town is running at a loss," said Jennifer Hou of China Gardens Bar and Restaurant at China Town.

"Yes, our relatives did not come here (Kolkata) for the New Year celebration," said Shang Lee, resident of Tangra.

Chinese Health authorities on Tuesday pointed out that the death toll due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak in the country has increased to 106, with 4,515 confirmed cases in 30 provincial-level regions.

It might be mentioned that India has ramped up measures to block the spread of the virus. This apart, all passengers flying to the city from China are subjected to a thermal screening at the airport since last Friday.

A Chinese national, suspected to be suffering from Coronavirus, has been admitted in the state-run Infectious Diseases Hospital in the city on Monday. 28-year-old Hu Mai, who was examined by state Health department team, had left China six months back and visited Namibia, Madagascar and Mauritius before reaching India on January 24.