Coronavirus scare: KoPT starts screening international cargo containers, personnel

Kolkata: In the wake of the Coronavirus scare, the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) is leaving no stones unturned in making sure that every international cargo container and cargo personnel entering its jurisdiction are screened medically has started mandatory thermal scanning of all the foreign going ships both at Kolkata Dock Complex (KDC) and at Haldia Dock Complex (HDC).



"All incoming foreign vessels will be screened before she is berthed. Paramedics or other port staff with the handheld thermal scanner would screen every single officers and crew members on-board. Shore leave passes would be issued to them on-board the vessel, only if they do not show any symptom of Coronavirus infection," a senior official of KoPT said.

The KoPT has procured 10 infrared thermal scanners already (5 each for KDS and HDC). The steps have been taken in adherence to the instructions by the Union Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Health. Other medical safety gears like gloves, masks and medical kits have also been arranged. The multinational crew will be allowed only after completion of the thermal scanning.

Three vessels were scanned at KDS on Wednesday that includes MCP Amsterdam with16 members, Sinaar Pomalaa with 17 members and Kota Tabah with 21 members. At HDC scanning of total 25 crew members of the Ship MV Pacific Award was performed. Most of the foreign going vessels at KoPT usually come from ports like Singapore, Port Kelang, Colombo and some other ports in South East Asia.

"We are maintaining close contact with the Ministry of Health and if any suspected case is detected then it will be informed and the quarantine protocol will be followed," senior KoPT official added. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and advisory of KoPT has been displayed on its website.