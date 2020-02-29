Coronavirus scare hit state poultry business, says federation

Kolkata: The poultry business in the state has been badly hit with rumour being circulated through social media that chickens spread Coronavirus. The West Bengal Poultry Federation (WBPF) has witnessed a significant drop in sales for the last two weeks that has resulted in price dip in the local market.



"There are more than 15 lakh people in the state who are dependent directly and indirectly on poultry business. Some unscrupulous people are spreading rumour through social media that chickens spread novel Coronavirus. In the last two weeks, the sale of chicken has been reduced to 50 per cent and the loss of the poultry farmers have been to the tune of Rs 300 crore," said Madan Mohan Maity, general secretary of WBPF.

Chickens are being sold at Rs 120 in most districts in the retail market while in the city the rates are hovering around Rs 140 at prominent places like Lake Market, Gariahat Market, Maniktala Market to name a few. The sale of chicken eggs has also seen a decline in sales.

The Poultry Federation is apprehensive that unless measures are taken to curb the spread of rumour regarding the issue then the poultry farmers will switch over to other business and there may be a serious crisis. The yearly turnover of the chicken business in the state is Rs 1,600 crore.

Some doctors' organisation in the state organised a press conference in the city and said that World Health Organisation has already made it clear in their website that the disease is not related to chicken or any other animals.

"No cases of Coronavirus has been confirmed from India as yet. Moreover, the virus spreads by man to man contact and it's really surprising to find that it is being linked with chicken," said Dr Ramdayal Dubey, president of IMA's south Kolkata branch.