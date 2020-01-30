Coronavirus scare: Health dept puts hospitals on high alert

Kolkata: The state Health department has alerted various government hospitals in the wake of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) scare. The hospitals have been asked to report if a patient gets admitted with any similar symptoms.



If such patients visit any hospital in the city, they would be shifted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital where an isolation ward has been opened. The Health department had earlier asked the ID Hospital authorities to open the ward.

Screening has already been started at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued alert to various airports in the country, saying that attention must be given to those who have visited China, particularly Wuhan City and Hubei Province and returned.

Those who are having acute onset of fever, cough and shortness of breath would be given immediate attention.

The Health department has also asked the ID Hospital authorities to make adequate arrangement so that any person complaining of consistent sneezing and coughing after their arrival to the city airport from China can be directly taken to the hospital.

It may also be mentioned here that after the airport, the city's port has taken up a number of initiatives to tackle novel coronavirus as well. The Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) has already decided to screen all incoming vessels to the city, so that the infection can be prevented.

It has procured infrared thermal scanners for examination of the officers and crew members on board. The decision was taken after the Union Ministry of shopping issued an instruction in this regard, spelling out some guidelines.

KoPT has decided to screen all the incoming foreign vessels. Paramedics and other staff with handheld thermal scanner would screen officers and crew members on-board.

"Shore leave passes would be issued to the officers and crew members on-board, if they do not show any symptom of coronavirus infection," an official said.

The screening would be conducted at the Kolkata dock system, Budge Budge and also at the Haldia dock complex. KoPT has also procured personal protective equipment including cap, mask, goggles, gown, gloves and shoe.

Those who would screen the crew members on-board will be equipped with various items so that they do not catch any infection while conducting the examination.