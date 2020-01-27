Coronavirus scare: Chinese globetrotter admitted in ID Hospital

Kolkata: A 28-year-old Chinese globetrotter has been admitted in the government-run Infectious Diseases (ID) Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday after doctors at a private hospital, where she first went, suspected it to be a case of the deadly Coronavirus infection that had killed at least 80 people in China till Sunday night.

The Chinese woman had fever and complained of headache. Doctors at the ID Hospital said they did not find the typical signs of the infection.

With no interpreter around, ID Hospital authorities had a tough time understanding her. The woman identified herself as Jua Humin, a globetrotter from China, doctors said.

She has been kept under observation at the isolation ward of the ID Hospital. "The symptoms, which she is showing, do not match with the classical symptoms of the Coronavirus. We are in touch with NIV. She has been kept under watch in the hospital's isolation ward since Sunday," said Asish Manna, acting medical superintendent and vice principal of ID Hospital.

Hospital authorities said that Huamin had come to India from Madagascar on January 24. She fell ill and got admitted in a private hospital in east Kolkata. Since she was suffering from fever and headache, the doctors sent her to the ID Hospital on Sunday night. Senior officials of the state health department rushed to inquire about the patient's condition and the hospital's infrastructure. This is the second time that people have rushed to the ID Hospital suspecting a Coronavirus infection.