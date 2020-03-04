Coronavirus panic just to divert attention from Delhi riots: Mamata

Buniadpur/Malda: Terming the Delhi violence as a "planned genocide", Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the Centre stating that panic is being created over novel Coronavirus purposefully to divert attention from the recent spate of incidents in which at least 47 people died and many are still missing.



Party Observer for South Dinajpur Rajib Banerjee and district president Arpita Ghosh were also present in the meeting. Later, Banerjee also attended another meeting at Malda where senior leaders, including Firhad Hakim and Suvendu Adhikari, were present.

Addressing a workers' convention at Buniadpur in South Dinajpur on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said: "Officially, it is being shown that at least 50 people have died in the violence but no one knows the actual figure. I have heard around 700 people are still missing."

She further added: "Today some people are shouting over the Coronavirus a bit too much. Yes, it's a dreaded disease but don't create panic. Some (TV) channels are creating hype over it to suppress Delhi violence. Do report when it occurs. We don't want the disease to spread but don't create panic. Those who died in Delhi violence didn't die of Coronavirus or any other disease. If they had died from the virus, we would have at least known they died due to a dreaded disease. But healthy and happy people were mercilessly burnt to death and killed."

Banerjee also alleged that in Bengal, a CBI probe is demanded even if someone is bitten by a rat. Then why shouldn't there be a judicial probe headed by a Supreme Court judge in the Delhi violence case.

She further maintained: "Bodies of many (who were killed in Delhi violence) have not yet been found. BJP has to answer whether they were Hindus or Muslims."

Making a scathing attack for BJP's alleged "hate politics", Banerjee said: "They even didn't bother to apologise after the Delhi violence. Instead shouted "Goli maro" slogan. Strict steps were taken against those who chanted such controversial slogans during Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata and seven persons have been arrested. Action will be taken against the rest who were involved."

Stating that Delhi violence was a case of genocide following the "Gujarat model", she said: "I just want to say that one must remember that this is Bengal and neither Delhi nor Uttar Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, a girl, who fell victim to torture, was set on fire and in Delhi, they cannot control a small municipal area. So they should manage Delhi first and then think about Bengal." She further added: "Don't forget what they did with the tribals in Jharkhand. They took away their lands and here in Bengal, we ensured land rights for the tribals."

Reiterating that no Delhi-like incident will take place in Bengal, Banerjee said: "Earlier, 29 people were killed due to protests against the CAA and NRC. Again, more than 50 so far fell victim to the same cause. I will fight till the last drop of my blood but never let CAA and NRC take place here."

"First all BJP leaders should give proof of their citizenship. A reply against RTI on a BJP leader's citizenship certificate states that "he is a citizen of this place as per Section 3 of the Citizen's Act 1955, as such the question of him having his citizenship certificate which is for citizenship by registration doesn't arise". If you (the BJP leader) say that you are a citizen of the country as you have born here, then I will also say the same. Why should there be any difference?"

Banerjee also took a jibe at the saffron party for its alleged move of hiding 10 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh to form the government there.