Coronavirus: Airport to screen people coming from China

Kolkata: In the wake of the threat of novel coronavirus disease (nCoV), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport authorities have made special arrangements for the screening of people coming to the city from China.



The airport authorities have installed counters with thermal cameras as part of a pre-immigration health screening of passengers coming from China including Hong Kong as a precautionary measure.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has already issued directives to various airports in the country regarding the preventive measures they ought to take.

Following the instruction by the MoCA, the airport authorities have set up counters for the health checkup of the passengers.

Some of the passengers who arrived at the city's airport from China on Wednesday night had to undergo the screening.

According to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport authorities, no one has been found with any symptoms of the decease so far. However, the screening of the passengers will be undertaken at the airport as a precautionary measure.

It may also be mentioned here that Beliaghata ID Hospital in the city, following the instruction of the state health department opened an isolation ward on Wednesday in the wake of the recent threat of nCoV that had hit Wuhan, Hubei province of China.

If any person is suspected to be affected with the virus, he/she would be taken to the Beliaghata ID Hospital. The health department asked the hospital authorities to put in place adequate arrangement to combat any possible outbreak of the decease.

If anybody coming to the city from China is found to have consistent sneezing and coughing, he/she must be given immediate attention, the health department has said.

A 16-bed isolation ward was also opened at the Beliaghata ID hospital and an adequate number of doctors and nurses are already in place. Incidentally, the MoCA had sounded an alert and asked the city airport to be extra cautious.

MoCA had also asked various airports to give proper attention to those who are returning from China particularly from Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China in the last 14 days.

The alert also says that those who are having an acute fever, cough, shortness of breath would be given immediate attention.