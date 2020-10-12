Corona treatment: State to add 235 new ICU beds ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata: State Health department is taking all possible measures to strengthen the existing health infrastructure in the state to match the possible requirements of beds and manpower during the Puja.



Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam has recently convened a meeting with district health officials issuing necessary instructions on how to carry out containment plans of pandemic during the festival. According to the sources at Swasthya Bhavan, the Health secretary alerted the district health officials about the impending challenge of tackling the possible surge in the number of Covid cases during the festive season.

To tackle the Covid situation during Pujas, the Health department has already decided to add 235 new ICU beds for Covid treatment into the existing strength of 1,243 ICU beds. The Health department has placed an order for procuring 435 new high-flow nasal cannula oxygenation devices. The number of beds would also be increased in various Covid hospitals during Puja days.

The department has also announced new Covid wards at various government hospitals across the state as a backup to meet if there is a surge in the number of infected patients. Sources said that the government hospitals in Diamond Harbour, Baruipur and Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas will receive Covid wards along with some others. One medical supervisor and a protocol clinical officer will be appointed in all the districts to strengthen surveillance.

A retired Health department official on condition of anonymity said that political parties respond to the present situation more sensibly. A huge congregation of people may trigger the infection further, warned the retired official. Recently, the BJP's rally had allegedly flouted all Covid norms.

Some of the top health officials at Swasthya Bhawan are sceptical about how far the people would adhere to the social distancing norms during the festival. There has been slackness among some people in maintaining the government norms. The Health department has already instructed all the district administrations to intensify vigil during the festival. The district officials have been urged to create awareness among the people regarding the safety guidelines. Anticipating a further spike in infections during the festive season the health department has already said that the officials and health workers will always be put on alert during the puja season.

When contacted, Nigam said: "All the health officials and staffers have been alerted. The entire health administration would operate during the puja days on an emergency basis to ensure that no patients face difficulties while getting admission to the hospitals. The health officials would always monitor the situation during the festival. We would ensure that there is no shortage of beds and telemedicine mechanisms function properly."