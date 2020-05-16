Corona: RG Kar seeks permission to carry out pathological autopsies

Kolkata: With the aim to learn more about the Coronavirus which is completely new to the world and has unleashed mayhem across the globe, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has a sought permission from the state Health department to carry out pathological autopsies of those dying of COVID-19 for research purposes.



A 6-member committee has been formed with the principal at its head to conduct a comprehensive research about the new virus. The hospital authorities prepared a detailed project and submitted it to the Director of Medical Education (DME). The paper talks about – what are the changes that happen to a person who is affected with COVID-19, how the organs are damaged and eventually some patients die. It would be examined how the virus spreads within the patient and affects various organs.

There is not enough knowledge available with the researchers about the disease and how it impacts human life. Clinical or pathological autopsies are performed to diagnose a particular disease or for research purposes. It aims to clarify or confirm medical diagnoses that remained unknown prior to the patient's death. The hospital in its letter to the Health department has expressed its interest to

spearhead the research for the sake of treatment and medical study. The hospital has already chalked out a detailed plan to conduct the research. The state government has to obtain the permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the project.

"Pathological permission is not allowed normally. We have applied for it as we are keen on doing a research on the subject. A research oriented proposal has been submitted to the Health department. There are 6 members in the research team including pathological and forensic medicine experts and we all have discussed about the topic in length before submitting it. Pathological postmortem will help us determine as to how a patient is affected and what changes one undergoes after being affected

with the virus. We are already conducting pathological postmortem for carrying out research on Aids," Prof (Dr) Suddhodhan Batabyal, principal of RG Kar Medical College said.