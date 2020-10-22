Corona recovery rate in Bengal stands at 87.45%

Kolkata: Bengal on Wednesday witnessed the highest single-day spike as the infected cases reached 4,069 in the past 24 hours. A sudden rise in the daily infection has posed a challenge for the health department.



Bengal has so far carried out 41,22,243 Covid tests out of which 43,592 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.08 per cent. As many as 2,91,303 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,33,126 till Wednesday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.45 per cent. As many as 3,596 patients have been released from various hospitals on Wednesday after they recovered.

Bengal has seen 64 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 6,244. Kolkata has witnessed 879 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. As many as 19 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 72,341.

North 24-parganas also saw the highest number of infected patients on Wednesday as the figure reached 872 while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 67,381. North 24-Parganas has seen 19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total of 22,984 Covid cases so far out of which 268 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 245 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 22,084. Hooghly has witnessed 223 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 16,335. Nadia has witnessed 180 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 10,372.

State government has already issued certain guidelines to increase infrastructural capacity of Covid hospitals keeping in mind the festivity. The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has already urged the private hospitals to increase beds as a backup arrangement for puja days. There are 93 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state out of which 38 are run by the government while 55 private hospitals have been requisitioned by the state government.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds is around 12,751 in the state and the percentage of occupancy in Covid beds reached 37.31 percent.