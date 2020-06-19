Corona fear hits sale of food delivery platforms

Kolkata: A week after the restaurants reopened across the city, food delivery platforms are still witnessing a dip in online orders due to Coronavirus phobia among the foodies.



"It is difficult to say at this point of time the statistics of sales. As far as online sales are concerned, we are limping back to normal," said an official of restaurant aggregator Zomato, seeking anonymity.

While COVID-19 pandemic had severely impacted core food delivery business and cloud kitchen operations as well, restaurant aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy are facing tough competition.

In May, Amazon India had announced it is launching its food delivery operations opposed by Zomato and Swiggy.

"We are grateful to the company for paying us the salaries of the last two months for services. It is unfortunate that the company is withdrawing the minimum guarantee of the employees from June 22, 2020. The joining contract letter mentions that we will get Rs 25 for each of the 35 deliveries per week under minimum guarantee. June 22, 2020, we will not that amount," said a Zomato delivery official.