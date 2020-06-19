Corona fear hits sale of food delivery platforms
Kolkata: A week after the restaurants reopened across the city, food delivery platforms are still witnessing a dip in online orders due to Coronavirus phobia among the foodies.
"It is difficult to say at this point of time the statistics of sales. As far as online sales are concerned, we are limping back to normal," said an official of restaurant aggregator Zomato, seeking anonymity.
While COVID-19 pandemic had severely impacted core food delivery business and cloud kitchen operations as well, restaurant aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy are facing tough competition.
In May, Amazon India had announced it is launching its food delivery operations opposed by Zomato and Swiggy.
"We are grateful to the company for paying us the salaries of the last two months for services. It is unfortunate that the company is withdrawing the minimum guarantee of the employees from June 22, 2020. The joining contract letter mentions that we will get Rs 25 for each of the 35 deliveries per week under minimum guarantee. June 22, 2020, we will not that amount," said a Zomato delivery official.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Sisodia takes charge of Health Dept18 Jun 2020 7:35 PM GMT
At least 5,000 HCWs needed by end of June18 Jun 2020 7:34 PM GMT
Delhi reports over 1,300 crimes against women in five months18 Jun 2020 7:30 PM GMT
CBI arrests Delhi Police SHO, two constables in Rs 6 lakh...18 Jun 2020 7:28 PM GMT
High Court asks police to file status report on Safoora...18 Jun 2020 7:27 PM GMT