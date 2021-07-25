Corona 3rd wave: State forms infection control committees

Kolkata: In a bid to put in place adequate infrastructure in hospitals ahead of a possible third wave, the state health department has decided to form an infection control committee in all the medical college hospitals, the primary objective of which would be how to keep the maternity and labour rooms of the hospitals infection free.



The step would be taken as the experts have pointed out that more infants and children may be infected with Covid during the third wave compared to the other two previous waves. According to the experts, mothers may be infected in large numbers if their children are infected. Sources said that the health department has been taking a lot of quality control initiatives to check the infection. It was learnt that a three layered mechanism will be put in place to fight the third wave. An infection control team will also be made ready. All the medical college hospitals and various teaching institutions have to constitute infection control teams. They will work on an emergency basis to keep the labour rooms free from infections. Health department officials will monitor the situation from time to time. All the district health officials have already been instructed to arrange adequate infrastructure for the children in the district and sub-divisional hospitals.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is organizing a training programme at Ahindra Mancha on Sunday where the KMC doctors would be trained as to how the children can be provided with the best quality treatment if there is a third wave. Child specialist Dr Apurba Ghosh and Dr Yogiraj Roy from Beliaghata ID Hospital would train the KMC doctors. The KMC doctors who will fight the battle from the front will be given training as to how the best services can be extended to the children. The training would also throw light as to how to treat patients at the Safe Homes. KMC has already opened 4 Safe Homes keeping the third wave in mind.