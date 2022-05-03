Cops warn people of new cyber fraud

kolkata: Kolkata Police cautioned people about a new way of cyber fraud that had taken place during April.



Though the unknown fraudsters were successful to siphon off the money from a woman's bank account, relentless effort by the Cyber Cell of the South Suburban Division resulted in returning of the money to the victim's bank account.

According to police, during the first week of April, the woman, a resident of Kasba, got in touch with the police alleging that Rs four lakh was siphoned off from her bank account on the pretext of opening a fixed deposit.

During the probe, cops came to know that the woman saw an advertisement on the internet about opening a fixed deposit.

After she decided to open the fixed deposit with a reputed private bank, she clicked on a link that was given in the advertisement. The link routed her to a false website which apparently looked like an original one.

While transferring the money, she noticed that her application was processed through a payment gateway styled as 'Billdesk Payment'. As a payment gateway styled as 'BillDesk' exists, the woman did not doubt the false one.

After a few days when she came to know that no fixed deposit was opened as the money was not credited to the bank, the woman became stunned. Police found that the money got credited in the account of a beneficiary styled as 'Billdesk Payment Services'. Police immediately got in touch with the bank where the account of the fraudsters was registered. After necessary steps, the money was returned to the woman's bank account recently.