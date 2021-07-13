Cops warn people about a new kind of cyber fraud

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has uploaded a video on its Facebook page cautioning people not to get swayed by information of money being credited to their bank accounts.



Cops found a new form of cyber fraud where people are being lured into clicking a link which would result in deduction of money from their bank accounts.

In the video a man has shown that several messages were sent to his 85-year-old grandfather's mobile phone informing that a huge amount of money has been credited to his bank.

To verify the details, it was instructed to click on a link given on the message.

Police has stated that such messages are being circulated by hackers targeting elderly people Police urged people to inform them at 8585063104 if they receive such messages.