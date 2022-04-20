Cops warn of new online fraud

kOLKATA: Kolkata Police is making people aware about a new trend of online fraud through social media. According to police, recently cops of Cyber Crime police station came to know about a message being sent by the unknown fraudsters where they are claiming that electricity connection will be cut due to some issues with previous payments. The message read: "Notification, dear customer your electricity power will be disconnected tonight at 10.30 pm from electricity office because your pravious month bill was not update. Please immediately contact with our electricity officer 9163657962 Thank you."



Cyber experts have suggested not to fall for the trap as the fraudsters may convince any person who takes the call. It is suggested to go through the message minutely as usually several grammatical mistakes can be found in such fake messages, experts added.