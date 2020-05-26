Cops use hand-signaling as many traffic lights are yet to become functional

Kolkata: Despite working round the clock to restore the city's traffic signaling system that was badly affected due to cyclone Amphan, the city police are yet to become successful in doing the same to avert any road accident. However, work is in progress to restore them at the earliest said sources.



Earlier senior officials of Kolkata Traffic Police claimed that traffic signals in major crossings have been restored, practically it has not been done till Sunday night.

Sources informed that as so many traffic signals have been damaged it is impossible to restore the whole system quickly.

Though several traffic signals across the city has been started functioning after power supply restored, the signal lights are not clearly visible as those have been moved from its place due to the cyclone. In many crossing both primary and secondary signal lights are working but its focus has been shifted from its original place.

According to sources, as many signal posts were uprooted and lying under the uprooted trees, police are waiting for those to be removed by the civic body.

In several places the signal lights need to be replaced which is not possible immediately. However in such areas, traffic police personnel are instructed to manage the vehicular movement using hand signaling system.

The CCTV cameras which were damaged due to the cyclone are being repaired on a war footing. The speed cameras which were installed in major accident prone areas across the city have been repaired already.