Cops turn teachers for underprivileged kids

Kolkata: In a humanitarian gesture by the Kolkata Police, an arrangement has been made at Traffic Training School (TTS) in Tala area for providing education to the underprivileged children of the area.



Prasenjit Chakraborty, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the TTS is the key person behind the planning. The class had commenced with around 19 children since October 4. The number has already reached 30 till date. According to Chakraborty, several months ago he proposed his superior officers about doing something for the underprivileged children who do not go to school. When his superior officers including the Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), Arijit Sinha gave him permission, Chakraborty started making an open space ready for holding the class. However, during the rains, they would be taken to the classroom.

These children are being given tiffin and in future lunch will also be given.

Some wooden logs had been arranged as seats. A staff of the TTS, Chandana Roy has been selected to teach the children. From October 4, classes have started for three days in a week initially. The plan is to make it five days a week soon.

"Apart from the study, we will teach them games like chess and others. Also they will be given physical training to keep fit," said Chakraborty.