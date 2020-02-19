Cops turn saviour for 2 Madhyamik examinees

Kolkata: As per the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Anuj Sharma, police helped Madhyamik examinees attend their examination on time in two instances on Wednesday.



On Wednesday, Officer in-Charge (OC) of Shyampukur police station identified as Ashis Das came to know that a Madhyamik examinee was waiting for transportation to Holy Child School at Goabagan area in Burtolla. Immediately, he sent his car to Shyambazar Five Point Crossing and then to the examination centre.

It has been learnt that the student, identified as Antara Bakuli of Gossain Lane in Bagbazar, is a student of Bagbazar Multipurpose Girls' School. On Wednesday, Antara and her mother went out of their house to reach the centre. However, despite waiting for several minutes, they failed to avail a transport to the school.

They somehow managed to reach Shyambazar Five Point Crossing but were too late to reach the venue within the stipulated time availing public transport. When her mother approached a police personnel there, he informed Shyampukur police station and the car was arranged. Within five minutes, they were picked up and dropped at Holy Child School.

In a separate incident, a Madhyamik examinee identified as Nisha Mahato of Natunpara at Bakhrahat in Thakurpukur left behind her admit card and registration certificate while coming to the examination centre in P K Brahmachari Vidyapith.

She asked for help from a traffic sergeant identified as Tapas Sinha of Thakurpukur traffic guard and another police official. Later, police rushed to her house and returned to the examination centre with the documents before commencement of examination and handed the same over to Mahato.