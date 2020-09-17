Cops to speak to Durga Puja organisers

Kolkata: The state government directed all superintendents of police and commissioners of police to ensure that the officers-in-charge of local police stations interact with Durga



Puja organisers to know how they are going to hold the

Puja.

The input they receive will be compiled and sent to the state secretariat before the meeting of the state government with the Puja committee organisers that is scheduled to be held on September 25.

This comes when the Global Advisory Board has suggested that instead of erecting a completely covered Puja pandal, it should be kept open at sides so that air can easily circulate in the wake of Covid. One or two ventilators in puja pandals will not be of much help.

Accepting the suggestion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proposed to ensure that sides of Puja pandals are kept open.