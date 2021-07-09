Cops to seek info from BJP & other agencies about accused's claims

KOLKATA: In connection with the forgery and impersonation case of Gariahat, police have been sending letters to various organisations and agencies, including BJP—as named by the accused— to ascertain whether the accused, Sanatan Roy Chowdhury, who posed as CBI counsel, was involved with them or not.



A letter will be sent to the Union Ministries as well to probe the accused person's claims.

Earlier, police had found a receipt of primary membership of the saffron party bearing the date of 2014. Cops are trying to ascertain whether anyone from the political party is an associate of Sanatan Roy Chowdhury or not.

Sources informed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already informed the Kolkata Police that they have no links with the accused person.

Sanatan Roy Chowdhury used to introduce himself as the Special Counsel of CBI and the state government. Investigating officials also started an investigation to find out how Sanatan Roy Chowdhury had earned such huge amounts of money.

Police will send letters to seek information based on Sanatan Roy Chowdhury's claims from the agencies and organisations. Meanwhile, cops also traced two email IDs of Sanatan Roy Chowdhury which he used sending mails with ill motive. The email IDs were created using the name of' Government of India' to convince the receivers of the emails. Police are searching for any other email ID he had created for cheating people.

He was found to be using the address of Raj Bhavan employees' quarters' address as his office address to carry on his fraudulent activities. Earlier, During interrogation, the accused claimed that he was in the team from India which went to Johannesburg to take part in the 10th BRICS summit. He claimed that he had contested in the Lok Sabha elections, 2009 on behalf of Lok Janashakti Party from Dum Dum constituency.