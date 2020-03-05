Cops to organise community marriage for tribals in all districts, announces CM

Malda: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that the police will be organising community marriages in every district for tribals who belong to poor economic background.



Banerjee made the announcement while attending a community marriage ceremony as per their rituals at Gazole in Malda. It was organised by the district police, where 300 couples got married.

"The police have been asked to organise community marriages for people from tribal community in every district. If required, the state government will do the needful to get 10,000 women married in a year," she said, adding that the next one will be held in North Bengal in the second or third week of this month.

It has been learnt that community marriage for tribals will be held in Alipurduar district in this month itself, while in North and South Dinajpur it will take place next month.

Banerjee greeted the newly married couples and distributed gifts among them. Stating that she is not very proficient in speaking their language, she said that she is trying to pick it up and greeted them in their language.

Hearing the Chief Minister speak their language, people from the tribal community were overjoyed. She said that the women getting married will be getting financial aid under the Rupashree prakalpa.

While speaking about the land rights of tribals, the Chief Minister said: "We have passed a law in Bengal to protect the land of tribals. One cannot buy land of a tribal, no matter what amount they pay."

Earlier, trouble had broken out at Malda over community marriage of tribals as per Hindu rituals organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad and the police had stopped a similar attempt at Alipurduar.